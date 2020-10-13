Middle schooler who supports Trump asks for staff training

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A 12-year-old middle school student asked his school to train its staff in facilitating discussions about politics because he says a teacher belittled him when he expressed support for President Donald Trump in class.

The family of Jackson Cody, of Gloucester, hired an attorney and wrote to administrators of O’Maley Innovation Middle School in early October asking for the teacher to apologize and for the school to train staff to respect the views of students, the Gloucester Daily Times reported.

After the letter was sent to the school, the teacher called Cody’s mother to explain what happened and to apologize, Superintendent Ben Lummis told the newspaper. She also apologized to the student in class the next day.

School principal Lynne Beattie told staff in an email that a training is scheduled next week, the newspaper reported.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>