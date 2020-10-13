Idaho school district bans anti-mask activist from property

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho school district has banned from its property or other school-sponsored events a right-wing political activist recently arrested for leading anti-mask protests.

Ammon Bundy was handed a no-trespassing order until the end of the 2020-21 school year after he went to a high school football game and refused to wear a mask or leave the property after he was asked to by school officials and law enforcement.

Bundy was at an Oct. 2 football game to watch his sons play for Emmett High School in western Idaho. Emmett was playing at Caldwell High School.

The Caldwell School School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to ban Bundy. The vote also allows district officials to ban anyone else that violates health and safety protocols.

In August, Idaho State Police gave Bundy a similar no-trespass order that banned him from the Idaho State Capitol. Bundy was arrested when he refused to leave the building after receiving the order. He pleaded not guilty to charges last week.

Bundy was also arrested in August after leading a large group of maskless protesters in a demonstration against regulations implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They want to control people so bad they just can’t let it go!” Bundy wrote on his Facebook page about the school board’s decision.

He also wrote that sports are the only reason his kids attend public school.

“Yes, my older boys are in public school because they want to play football," Bundy wrote. “Other wise (sic) I would pull them out and watch it burn.”


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>