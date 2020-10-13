District considering removing Confederate's name from school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Leaders of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools want rid a high school of a Confederate general's name and replace it with the name of a pioneering civil rights attorney.

The Charlotte Observer reported Monday that the school is Zebulon B. Vance High School.

School officials told the Observer that Superintendent Earnest Winston will recommend to the school board that the school be renamed in honor of attorney Julius Chambers.

Chambers is best known as the lawyer who argued a landmark school desegregation case. It had mandated countywide busing to integrate the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. He was also a leader in the fight for racial justice and equality in the 1960s and beyond.

The renaming could be approved by the board at its planned meeting Tuesday night. District officials said it would be the first time a CMS school has gone through such a renaming process.

School board leaders said they would begin researching and renaming schools that were named after Confederate figures in the wake of protests of over the killing of George Floyd over the summer. He was a Black man who died police custody in Minneapolis.


