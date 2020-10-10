Mom: 5th grade son kicked off school bus for mask infraction

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A woman says her fifth grade son was kicked off a school bus for the rest of the year because of a mask-wearing infraction.

Leilani Provencal posted a photo of an “inappropriate bus behavior notification" slip on Facebook, which said her son, Brody Heath, 9, had not worn his mask over his nose.

The slip said it was Heath's second offense for prohibited behavior on the bus. But Provencal told the Caledonian-Record the first warning her son received was for using an electronic device, not for wearing his mask incorrectly.

Provencal said her son, who goes to school in Monroe, lowered his mask Tuesday after accepting a mint from a friend, and that she's struggling to understand how there's no tolerance for a child making a mistake.

“I've tried really hard to get my head around this and it just doesn’t make sense," she wrote in the Facebook post.

Provencal told the newspaper she called the bus company who told her they had a zero tolerance policy for safety infractions related to the pandemic.

Messages were left Friday with the bus company, JPI Transportation, and school officials.

Provencal said she was told by school board members that the school district could not alter bus company policy, but that the issue could be discussed at the next board meeting, on Oct. 19.

PORTSMOUTH POLICE

At least 16 police employees have been quarantined as a precaution after two officers tested positive for COVID-19, the chief of the Portsmouth Police Department said.

Both the officers work in the detectives office; exposure was limited to that office and the court office, Chief Mark Newport told Seacoastonline.com.

Newport said he was one of two ranking police officers who had tested positive last month, but he didn't show any symptoms. He said he was quarantined for two weeks and did not pass it to anyone. He's back at work, as well as the second officer.

THE NUMBERS

As of Friday, a total of 8,970 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 97 from the previous day. One new deaths was announced, bringing the total to 450.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 26 new cases per day on Sept. 25 to 49 new cases per day Friday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the boy's name to Brody, not Body.

