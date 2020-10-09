School that ditched Indian mascot becomes the River Hawks

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — A Maine high school that eliminated its Indian mascot will now be known as the River Hawks.

The school board in Skowhegan voted 15-5 Thursday evening for the new mascot.

It hasn't been an easy change at Skowhegan High School. Many people in the Skowhegan area feel that the Indian mascot is a part of their history.

The process of soliciting ideas for a new team name was adopted in the fall of 2019.

School board member Jennifer Poirier said it will take time but “the new generation” will embrace the new mascot.


