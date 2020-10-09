Mom: 5th grade son kicked off school bus for mask infraction

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A woman says her fifth grade son was kicked off a school bus for the rest of the year because of a mask-wearing infraction.

Leilani Provencal posted the “inappropriate bus behavior notification" slip on Facebook regarding her son, Body Heath, 9. It said, “mask not worn over nose."

The slip said it was Heath's second bus-riding offense; Provencal told the Caledonian-Record he had been warned for using an electronic device.

Provencal said her son, who goes to school in Monroe, lowered his mask Tuesday after accepting a mint from a friend; she said she's struggling to understand how there's no tolerance for a child making a mask mistake.

“I've tried really hard to get my head around this and it just doesn’t make sense," she said.

A phone message seeking comment was left Friday with the bus company, JPI Transportation.

Provencal said she was told by school board members that the school district could not alter bus company policy, but that the issue could be discussed at the next board meeting, on Oct. 19.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>