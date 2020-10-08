Teachers protest in Maryland against in-person classes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A school board in Maryland has voted to allow in-person classes for elementary school students next month amid protests against the proposal from teachers.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools teachers and teachers advocates held their protest Wednesday in Annapolis as the public school board met to vote on the hybrid learning proposal, news outlets reported.

Hundreds were gathered in the city, honking their car horns and wearing t-shirts that read: We love safe schools.

“I think that a lot of decisions are being made without speaking to people who are actually in the classrooms every single day,” Catelynn Spriggs, a middle school teacher at the protest, told WBAL-TV.

Under the new plan adopted Wednesday night by the school board, the teachers are expected to return to their classroom by early next month, The Capital Gazette reported.

Parents can decide whether to send their children back to school and students are expected to have two days of in-person instructions followed by three days of virtual classes.

The plan also incorporates coronavirus safety measures including masks and social distancing, but some say it's still dangerous.

“Kids travel from classroom to classroom," Springgs said. “Our school happens to be extremely overcrowded, that’s a concern right there. We don’t have proper ventilation."


