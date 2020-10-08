4 days after schools reopened, Miami student tests positive

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

MIAMI (AP) — Four days after sending the first wave of students back to brick-and-mortar classrooms in a staggered reopening, the Miami-Dade County school district announced its first case of a student testing positive for COVID-19.

The district said in a news release sent Thursday morning that a student at William H. Lehman Elementary in Kendall will remain at home until the county's health department provides clearance for a return to school.

Everyone identified as having come into close contact with the student has been notified and will also remain at home until cleared by health officials, the release said.

School officials said the student's movements were limited, but the entire school was thoroughly sanitized early Thursday, according to district protocols.

“The school community has been sent a notification about the case,” the release said.

Officials did not disclose the student's age, how long the student had been in school or how many people were asked to quarantine.

Miami-Dade County has the nation's fourth largest school district, with 345,000 students and more than 40,000 employees. The district opened schools Monday in a phased reopening that continues through Friday. Neighboring Broward County will begin a similar staggered reopening of schools Friday.

South Florida was the state's hardest hit region during the pandemic and is the last in the state to return to brick-and-mortar schools. Parents who chose to continue with remote learning for their children have been allowed to do so.

Also Thursday, Florida recorded about 3,300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest addition in nearly three weeks, along with a slight uptick in the number of people being treated in hospitals for the illness.

Metrics in Florida’s outbreak have generally trended downward since peaks in new cases and hospitalizations in July and in peaks of daily reported deaths at the beginning of August. But in the past couple of weeks, as the state has further reopened restaurants and other businesses and schools have restarted brick-and-mortar classes, some of those trends have leveled without further decline.

Hospitalizations, for example, peaked above 9,500 on July 22 and declined steadily through August and most of September. But over the past two weeks they have remained between 2,000 and 2,200 statewide — with 2,148 patients in the late morning Thursday, up 20 from the previous day, according to a state online hospital bed census.

So far, 15,254 people have died of the disease in Florida — with an average of 91 new deaths reported daily over the past week. Florida ranks fifth among the states in deaths and 12th in per capita deaths.

———

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>