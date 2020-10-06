Utah group opposes more burdens on earmarked education money

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A proposed Utah state constitution amendment to expand an income tax earmark to include children's programs does not fix the existing problem of underfunded programs, an advocacy group said.

Voices for Utah Children announced its opposition to constitutional Amendment G Monday, The Deseret News reports.

“A major question we have to ask is, if the current constitutional earmark has failed to help Utah invest more in education, how will getting rid of it improve matters?” CEO Maurice Hickey said.

Utah residents voted in 1946 to earmark income tax for K-12 education, and in 1996 passed a state constitutional amendment expanding the earmark to include higher education.

The new amendment would further expand the earmark to include programs for children and residents with disabilities.

Constitutional amendments are approved by a majority of Utah voters.

“We have multiple unmet early education investment obligations right now," Voices for Utah Children Senior Policy Analyst Anna Thomas said.

Thomas questioned how the state could responsibly invest in children “by having more expenses come out of the same pot of money, which the Legislature tells us every year is too small to help all the Utah families we advocate for.”

State Sen. Dan McCay and House Majority Whip Mike Schultz, both Republicans, wrote in favor of the amendment, arguing that expanding services funded through income tax acknowledges the increasing importance of physical and mental health for academic success.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

