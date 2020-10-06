Detroit Schools, teachers union agree on 1-year contract

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit public schools has announced a one-year contract agreement with its teachers union.

The average teaching salary would get bumped up to $70,380, the Detroit Public Schools Community District said Tuesday in a release.

Newly hired teachers will have a base starting salary of about $51,000. Those with advanced degrees will start at about $58,100. Union members not on the teacher salary schedule and making below $15 an hour will have their minimum hourly rate increased to $15.

Since 2017, average teacher salaries in Detroit schools have increased by more than $13,000, the district said.

Members ratified the contract Monday. The Detroit school board is expected to approve the agreement this month.

Bargaining on the one-year deal started in February. It's effective from July 1 to June 30, 2021.

The district and the Detroit Federation of Teachers Local 231 agreed to confine the negotiations to a one-year term due to the mandatory school shutdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding school funding, according to the district.

The district has about 51,000 students.


