West Virginia officials urged company to hire lobbyist

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia education official urged the seller of the SAT test to hire the state Republican Party’s former chairman as a lobbyist in order to “neutralize” a lobbyist for the competing ACT test, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

The information comes from court filings after the ACT lobbyist at the time, Jason Webb, sued the schools superintendent at the time, Steve Paine, and Assistant Superintendent Jan Barth in federal court. The lawsuit argues Paine and Barth violated Webb's freedom of speech and interfered with his business.

Barth testified in a deposition that Paine “frequently” requested the College Board buy him dinner and drinks.

Paine, in his deposition, denied receiving any benefits or gifts from the College Board until an attorney pointed out a 2006 or 2007 trip to China. Paine said he represented the College Board on that trip, but denied any relationship between it and the College Board winning the contract a decade later.

Testimony from the two differs on who first raised the idea of a lobbyist for the College Board. Paine said the company asked him for suggestions, but Barth said the idea came from Paine.

“(The College Board) came to us in December (2018) and they asked what they could do to promote their company and their situation,” Barth said. “And Dr. Paine told them that they needed to hire a lobbyist that had access.”

The officials urged the College Board to hire former GOP Chairman Conrad Lucas after it already won the initial contract from the West Virginia Department of Education to sell the state government the SAT, making it the required standardized test for public high school students.

However, ACT Inc., seller of the ACT test, was continuing to push in the West Virginia Legislature for individual counties to be allowed to replace the SAT with the ACT locally.

Webb, the ACT’s lobbyist at the time, publicly criticized the department on Twitter. Barth argued that these tweets were unfair and took her complaints about Webb to ACT officials.

Jan Fox, an attorney for Barth and Paine, declined to comment on the lawsuit. Fox has requested the case be dismissed. Among other things, she has argued that Webb can’t sue for damages suffered by the ACT.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>