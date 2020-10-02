Opinion

What President Trump Gets Wrong About 'Patriotic Education'

—Illustration by Vanessa Solis/Education Week; Photographs by E+, iStock / Getty Images Plus

A real patriotic education rejects blind nationalism

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

In a somber back-to-school season gripped by the pandemic, President Donald Trump late last month announced a commission to promote a "patriotic education." He provides a bleak picture of our nation's classrooms, a radical wasteland where "left wing" teachers indoctrinate children to "hate America." And despite a growing movement of educators calling for a more culturally diverse curriculum that acknowledges the impact of slavery and systemic racism in our country, Trump decries this push toward truth as "a form of child abuse."

We, five of our nation's teachers of the year, are deeply troubled by this.

A "patriotic education," as we see it, is one where we embrace and value all students' worth and dignity while creating spaces for them to consider the realities of our country, past and present, to build a better tomorrow. As teachers, we know that in our classrooms, we can hold our national victories, struggles, accomplishments, and missteps close while promising to fight together for a nation "of the people, by the people, for the people." This is patriotism; this is American.

As educators, we know the exact opposite of the president's accusations of indoctrination to be true. This is what teachers worth their salt actually do:

"As educators, we know the exact opposite of the president's accusations of indoctrination to be true."

We teach our kids to embrace truth not by ignoring the ghosts of our country's past, but by letting them guide—rather than haunt—us. We confront the uglier legacies of our history, including those people silenced and slaughtered in eras of genocide, slavery, and segregation. And we show how marginalized groups survived and thrived to carve their identity into what it means to be "American." We do not shy away from or whitewash our national tragedies because doing so locks us into the status quo, unable to move on and learn from our past mistakes, and it robs students of truth.

We embrace multiple perspectives in our analysis—not just the white ones immortalized in mountains or statues. We honor the powerful voices that have too long existed in the margins of our textbooks. Beyond acknowledgment, we mourn their suffering, empathize with their struggle, and celebrate their joy. When envisioning an equitable future, we center their wisdom to light us through darker times.

We don't teach students to hate our country. We help students think about and navigate complicated and sensitive life topics, from pandemic to protest.

We question how to teach with truth in our toxic political climate, one that increasingly assails our craft, especially on matters of science and history, as unpatriotic, dogmatic, and biased.

We provide empowered students with the tools to protect and improve upon the world they'll inherit. We encourage them to question the actions of our country and to speak up against injustice, not because we're unpatriotic but because we agree with 19th-century American statesman Carl Schurz's understanding of the phrase "My country, right or wrong." Schurz wrote: "If right, to be kept right; and if wrong, to be set right."

We teach our kids to embrace our country but avoid blind nationalism that renders us too weak, too unwilling, or too incapable to envision progress.

More Opinion

We create spaces of unity where all students are allowed to love themselves and their fellow humans. We commit to this not only because so many in positions of power and influence work to dehumanize and divide us, but also because we realize that our solutions are found through, not in spite of, each other.

As practitioners of truth and evidence, we teachers have an obligation to teach through discomfort. We must help students be able to pose significant questions and solve problems within the confines of truth. Only then can they design solutions to our most pressing collective problems, be they the next pandemic, global inequality, or climate disruption. After all, the future of our nation, and our world, depends on their action.

So this fall, virtual and otherwise, we'll be unpacking hard truths with our students, from how vulnerable populations bear the brunt of COVID-19 to how George Floyd and Breonna Taylor protests echo the cries of pain from our nation's racist past. Because that's what patriotic teachers do.

We, as teachers, do this because we owe this to our students and to our nation. And we do this better with the support of our country's most powerful leaders.

Chris Dier, the 2020 Louisiana Teacher of the Year, is the author of The 1868 St. Bernard Parish Massacre: Blood in the Cane Fields and a U.S. history teacher in New Orleans. Takeru "TK" Nagayoshi, the 2020 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year, teaches high school English and research in New Bedford. Erin McCarthy, the 2020 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year, teaches 8th grade social studies in Greendale. Cecilia Chung, the 2020 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year, teaches 6th grade English/language arts and social studies on Oahu. Lynette Stant, a 3rd grade teacher from the Dine' Nation, is the 2020 Arizona Teacher of the Year. She teaches on the Salt River Indian Reservation in Scottsdale.

Follow the Education Week Opinion section on Twitter.

Sign up to get the latest Education Week Opinion in your email inbox.

Vol. 40, Issue 08, Page 17

Published in Print: October 7, 2020, as The Real 'Patriotic Education'
Related Stories
Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>