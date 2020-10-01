Judge turns away parents' effort to start high school sports

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A judge on Thursday rejected an effort by parents to put high school athletes back on the playing field, saying the Illinois High School Association is within its rights to delay sports for safety reasons.

The parents of four high school athletes sued the IHSA, saying the association violated its own rules in delaying football, boys soccer and girls volleyball. In his ruling denying a temporary restraining order, DuPage County Circuit Judge Paul Fullerton noted the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the IHSA was acting within its authority in delaying the start of fall sports.

Attorney Jeffrey Widman argued the IHSA rearranged its calendar of competition without the consent of its member schools.

Widman asserted the postponement of fall sports is harming the mental health of athletes who play those sports, and is potentially robbing some of them the opportunity to earn scholarships, especially as most other states have gone forward with their seasons.

“There is no remedy but to let them play,” he said.

IHSA attorney David Bressler asserted other executive orders issued by the governor cover competitive sports and noted no school has challenged the IHSA’s decision to postpone the sports seasons.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>