West Virginia names top teacher, school service worker

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A fifth-grade instructor from Upshur County has been selected as West Virginia's Teacher of the Year.

Erin Anderson was selected over four other finalists Tuesday, the state Department of Education said in a news release. Anderson teaches at Tennerton Elementary School in Buckhannon.

The statement said Anderson stresses the importance of building relationships with her students both in and out of the classroom. Last year she started a club that invites students to run together after school. According to Anderson, the practice strengthens relationships and builds lifelong healthy habits.

Anderson will received $5,000 and the use of a car throughout the year.

The department also named Gilmer County bus driver Susan Kirkpatrick as the state Service Personnel of the Year. She also is an EMT in Gilmer County, teaches first aid and CPR to school staff and serves as an athletic trainer for Gilmer County’s sports teams.


Web Only

