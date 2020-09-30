Audit finds flaws with Florida's safe schools office

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's Office of Safe Schools, which was created after a mass shooting at a Parkland high school, hasn't been carrying out all of its statutory responsibilities, according to a report by the state's auditor general.

The report examined the office's operations during 2019 and determined it was understaffed and not fully carrying out responsibilities lawmakers assigned it when they passed a bill to address school safety after 17 people were fatally shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018. The office is part of the Department of Education.

“Due to limited Office staff resources, some statutory duties assigned to the Office were either not performed or were administered in whole or in part by other Department organizational units and vendors,” the report said.

In its reply to the audit's findings, the Department of Education said it took an “all hands on” deck approach to meeting statutory responsibilities.

“It would be an excessively naive thought to separate the responsibilities of (the Office of Safe Schools) from (the Florida Department of Education) in this analysis, because they are inherently one in the same,” the department said.

The audit report stood by its finding, saying it recognized the department-wide effort to implement the school safety law, but said the law requires the office itself handle the responsibilities.

The bill lawmakers passed and then-Gov. Rick Scott signed assigned the office to oversee best practices, training standards and ensure compliance in school safety requirements, including prevention efforts, intervention efforts and emergency planning.

The audit also said the Office of Safe Schools didn't meet other statutory requirements, like establishing a formula for distributing state money to train school employees to carry guns in schools. It also noted a shortcoming on a school safety portal that's supposed to allow schools and law enforcement to share information about potential threats.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>