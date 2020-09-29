North Carolina school board censures member for slur

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school board censured one of its members on Monday for using a derogatory slur in describing a remote learning plan and not realizing her microphone was open.

During the Sept. 21 meeting of the Cabarrus County school board, board member Laura Blackwell was heard while off camera agreeing with an unidentified person on the call who said young children should not be kept in front of a computer, news outlets reported.

Blackwell used a word that has been used to demean people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. She apologized in a statement last week, calling her use of the slur “insensitive” and “unacceptable.”

Prior to the censure, a group of Cabarrus County Schools educators gathered outside the district’s administrative building for a rally calling for disciplinary action against Blackwell. In addition, a petition is circulating that calls for Blackwell's resignation.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>