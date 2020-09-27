District asks 20 students to quarantine after virus case

AUBURN, Mass. (AP) — Twenty students in Auburn Public Schools are being asked to quarantine after the district found that they were potentially exposed to a bus monitor who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents Friday, Superintendent Casey Handfield said the bus monitor was removed from work Sept. 18 after complaining of symptoms associated with COVID-19, according to MassLive.com. The monitor tested negative for the coronavirus on Sept. 19 but tested positive Sept. 23.

The superintendent's letter said affected staff, students and siblings have been asked to quarantine “out of an abundance of caution” and to follow up with their medical providers. The letter said school officials would stay in contact with anyone affected until they are cleared to return to school.

Classrooms in Swanson Road Intermediate School and Auburn High School are being cleaned in response to the case, and district officials said they are meeting with the busing company to review protocols.

———

Multiple Salem State University students are expected to face discipline from the school and citations from the city after they attended a party with more than 50 people on Friday.

A joint statement from Salem State and the mayor of Salem said any students found to have been at the off-campus party will face punishment for violating city health guidelines against large gatherings, The Salem News reports.

Police are working with Salem State to identify students who were at the party. More than 50 people were reported to have attended, but it was not immediately clear how many were students.

The owner of the home was cited for keeping a disorderly house. Anyone who attended the party is being urged to be tested for COVID-19.


