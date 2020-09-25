Outbreaks elevate concern at schools in 2 Maine counties

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Education has downgraded another county's schools from green to yellow because of an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Oxford County joined York County with yellow rankings on Friday. The rest of Maine's counties have a “green” ranking indicating low coronavirus risk.

Oxford County is dealing with an outbreak associated a paper mill, and York County is still dealing with an outbreak in Sanford. Education and health officials said they’re also closely monitoring Androscoggin County, as well.

“These changes are made out of an abundance of caution and for the consideration of school administrative units in their decisions to deliver instruction," the administration said.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an additional 20 cases of coronavirus Friday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 5,235 cases in Maine since the pandemic started.

The number of deaths was unchanged at 140, the Maine CDC said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.


