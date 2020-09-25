NYC reinforces virus rules for some private schools

NEW YORK (AP) — Concerned about an uptick in coronavirus cases in certain Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods with large Orthodox Jewish populations, the city's health commissioner on Friday issued an order reiterating that private schools had to follow virus safety protocols.

The order from Dr. Dave Chokshi said non-public schools in the particular group of affected zip codes had to maintain 6 feet of distance between people, and that face coverings would be required in all buildings.

They would have to comply with the department's protocols on opening and closing if a student or staffmember is confirmed to have the virus.

Earlier Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said four yeshivas have had to be closed.

New York City’s overall infection rate remains low, but the impacted neighborhoods accounted for 20% of the city’s COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, according to the city’s numbers.

The city's private schools have been open for some weeks; public schools are scheduled to resume most in-person teaching next week.






