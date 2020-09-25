Anti-Racist Teaching: What Educators Really Think

As part of the new special report “Big Ideas for Confronting Racism in Education,” we wanted to know how educators are thinking and talking about equity in schools. Are schools doing enough to bridge the equity gaps? Have the Black Lives Matter protests of the past several months shifted the opinions of teachers, principals, and district leaders on what an “anti-racist” education looks like? And do they have the preparation and resources they need for that work? Here are some key takeaways about the state of equity in education.

Web Only

