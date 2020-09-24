Western Nebraska schools plagued by virus outbreaks

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

GERING, Neb. (AP) — Several western Nebraska schools are scrambling to deal with outbreaks of new coronavirus cases.

About 70 students and staff at Gering High School were under quarantine this week after an outbreak, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported. That came after at least four cases were confirmed last week in the school. School officials have since temporarily ended a policy allowing people to opt-out of wearing masks inside its high school and on school buses, and officials postponed the homecoming dance until Oct. 17.

Neighboring Scottsbluff Public Schools has had nine confirmed cases and 113 quarantines across its buildings, the Star-Herald reported. And in Alliance, the high school football game was canceled last week after a student tested positive and several team members were quarantined.

The state's online virus tracker shows 42,278 in Nebraska have tested positive for the virus and 462 people have died since the outbreak began. Those numbers include nearly 500 new cases on Wednesday alone.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has soared over the past two weeks, to 402 new cases per day in the last week from nearly 272 cases per day the week prior, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 tracking project.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>