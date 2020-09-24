Maryland school systems can begin sports Oct. 7

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Local school systems in Maryland can begin fall sports on Oct. 7, Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced Thursday.

Formal fall sport season practices can begin Oct. 7 in preparation for a competitive season beginning on Oct. 27, according to the announcement.

The governor says allowing fall sports to start next month marks another important step in the state’s recovery from the pandemic.

The decision by the state schools superintendent was reached after recent discussions with the state’s education board and Maryland’s 24 local school system superintendents. The executive director of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association also was involved, as well as parents.

Statewide health metrics and guidance by the Maryland Department of Health also were considered.

So far, 11 local school systems have announced plans to bring students back to school campuses for in-person athletics this fall. They are: Allegany, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, St. Mary’s, Washington, and Worcester counties.


