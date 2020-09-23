Tennessee projects big math, reading drops due to COVID-19

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee education officials on Wednesday predicted a big hit to student learning due to interruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Department of Education projected a 50% decrease in reading proficiency rates and a 65% drop in math among third graders.

The estimates come as Republican Gov. Bill Lee and his administration continue to urge districts to hold in-person classes during the ongoing pandemic.

“What we’re looking at is unprecedented,” Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said at a news conference Wednesday. “And I think that the drops that we are seeing in terms of learning loss as a result of school building closures is going to take more than a school year. So I want us to have realistic expectations for the hard work that’s happening with our superintendents, teachers, principals and more.”

Schwinn said the projections are based off a study done in June by her department and partnering organizations, district-level data and beginning-of-the-year assessments completed by more than 30,000 students to date.

Schwinn said the third grade literacy rate is usually 33%, but it's projected to now be 12% to 14%. Fourth grade math proficiency usually is 33% to 35%, and it's now estimated to be 17%.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>