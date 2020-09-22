New Mexico agency to provide more help for child care access

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state agency in charge of child care has amended rules to allow eligible parents who work or study remotely to receive assistance with child care costs.

The Early Childhood Education and Care Department announced Tuesday that it will permanently add “teleworking” to the definition of employment and “online courses” to the definition of a student parent under subsidy eligibility rules.

“The Early Childhood Education and Care Department is committed to responding flexibly and adaptively amid the health emergency — and that means modifying our rules to ensure that children and families have the support they need,” department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said.

It’s unclear how many families may have been disqualified because they did not fall within the previous definitions. An agency spokesman did not immediately return a message for comment.

Across the country, women have disproportionately left the workforce among increased pressure to care for children and other family members.

The inclusion of remote workers and students is the latest effort by New Mexico officials to support access to child care. That may come rather late for some parents who faced difficult choices on child care weeks ago.

In August, parents scrambled for limited child care when many child care programs ended, along with co-payment waivers for those families that were eligible for subsidies. Weeks later, the subsidies were reinstated.

Child care providers have also struggled to stay afloat with higher costs to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and lower profits because fewer children are allowed in their buildings under the state's public health order. The state child care agency has subsidized child care worker salaries and has taken other actions in an effort to support the industry.

New Mexico families are eligible for child care subsidies when household income is at 200% or less of the federal poverty level. That's around $52,400 for a family of four.

———

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>