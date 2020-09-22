More Kansas schools ending in-person classes, sports

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — More Kansas schools have ended in-person classes and canceled sports because of coronavirus exposure and team quarantines.

Both Haysville and Derby have quarantined their high school football teams, but Derby still plans to hold Friday night’s game, the Wichita Eagle reported. Chanute has canceled football games, but is continuing in-person classes against the recommendation of the state’s reopening guide.

The school board in Atwood overruled the superintendent’s decision to move classes to remote learning before reversing course.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is expected to identify active coronavirus clusters on Wednesday, including outbreaks at schools and on sports teams.

Gov. Laura Kelly has said she feared large outbreaks of COVID-19 as children return to school, sports practices resume and college students return to campuses.

In Abilene, Superintendent Greg Brown said in a statement Monday that all classes will be remote for two weeks after four adults tested positive and another four who are sick await test results.

“Please understand this is absolutely the last thing we want to do,” Brown said. “We understand how important it is to have our students in school, receiving a first-rate educational experience, but COVID-19 has struck our teachers and support staff significantly.”

In El Dorado, the high school soccer team is in quarantine after a potential exposure and soccer games have been postponed. In Winfield, the high school volleyball team that had practices and matches suspended after two student-athletes tested positive.

Fort Scott, Independence and Chanute in southeast Kansas canceled football for two weeks, the newspaper reported.

Preschool students at Roosevelt Elementary in Arkansas City on Friday were banned from in-person classes for two weeks after someone tested positive. Earlier that same week, Arkansas City school officials announced a class at Frances Willard Elementary had in-person classes suspended for 14 days.

In Johnson County, some parents are objecting after health officials urged more than 100 people who had contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 at an elementary school in Overland Park to quarantine for 14 days.

State health officials reported on Monday 53,959 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 600 deaths since the pandemic began — an increase of 1,674 cases and four deaths over the weekend.


