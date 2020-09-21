Mat-Su teachers vote to strike if negotiations fail

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

PALMER, Alaska (AP) — Teachers in Alaska's second-largest school district have voted to strike if the teachers union can’t come to an agreement with the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District.

The Mat-Su Education Association announced Monday that 85% of eligible members voted to strike. That doesn’t mean a strike is imminent as negotiations continue, and teachers must give the district 72 hours notice of a strike, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The union represents roughly 1,200 certified employees in 44 schools in a district that is about the size of West Virginia. The district has about 19,000 students.

Teachers say they make less than their counterparts in Anchorage and Fairbanks but operate in more crowded classrooms. They have been working 18 months without a contract.

Sticking points in negotiations involve three areas. The union wants the contract and pay increases retroactive to the 2019-2020 school year, but the district prefers a one-time bonus instead. Both sides have proposed different yearly percentage increases, and the school district wants language in the contract to allow the ability to find a new health care provider.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>