2 schools in southwest Washington close due to virus

WOODLAND, Wash. (AP) — Two Woodland elementary schools closed for in-person services Monday and Tuesday after two school district staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according school officials.

All staff members at Columbia Elementary School and North Fork Elementary School in Woodland may have been exposed to COVID-19, so both school buildings will be closed out of caution to protect staff and the public, according to a message to parents from Columbia Principal David Starkey.

Safety and facilities maintenance staff will deep-clean all schools before the return of students, community and staff members, The Daily News in Longview reported.

Daily instruction will continue remotely, but instruction may look a bit different because staff are working from remote locations, according to the message.

Woodland Public Schools will likely postpone the transition to face-to-face learning for elementary students from the planned September 28, 2020 start date, according to the message. At this time, the district does not have a new estimated start date for when it will be able to transition to face-to-face learning at any of the schools.


