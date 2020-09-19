Lauderdale district sets Wi-Fi spots in school parking lots

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A school district in eastern Mississippi is setting up Wi-Fi hotspots on campuses to help students who don't have internet access at home.

The hotspots in Lauderdale County will be in school parking lots, and each student will need a password, the Meridian Star reported. Lauderdale schools are giving students the option of in-person or online classes this academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A survey showed that 25% of students in the Lauderdale district lack adequate broadband coverage or other forms of internet access, said the district's technology director, Trent Airhart.

“The internet access is something that we have always struggled with within this area,” said Southeast High School principal Russell Keene.

School districts in other rural parts of Mississippi are facing similar challenges with remote learning during the pandemic, and some others have set up Wi-Fi hotspots in school parking lots.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>