Wyoming plans for high school basketball to start on time

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming High School Activities Association says it plans for high school basketball and wrestling to start on time.

The association said Thursday the state health department approved its plans for students to safely participate in those sports. Practices are scheduled to start on Nov. 23.

“With these two sports being indoors and considered contact sports, it will provide new challenges for all involved,” WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird said in a statement. “This will again take a concerted effort, and the goal, as it has been this fall, will be to be able to successfully complete the seasons. We believe the recommended restrictions will enhance our opportunity to achieve that goal.”

Each school is being asked to develop a plan with their county health officials to keep sporting equipment clean and allow for social distancing and face coverings while athletes are not participating.

Competitions involving more than two schools will not be allowed during the regular season. Tournament formats will be determined later.


