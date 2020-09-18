Indiana schools chief draws GOP ire by backing Democrat

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Republican Party has disavowed the state schools superintendent elected under its banner with her decision to support Democrat Woody Myers for governor.

The Myers campaign announced Friday the endorsement from schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick. She said in a statement that Myers “combines personal intellect, sincere concern, and a commitment for education.”

“Indiana’s students deserve leadership that invests in their future,” McCormick said. “Educators need leadership that will provide support and resources to meet their complex responsibilities.”

Myers is challenging Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s reelection bid but has raised little campaign cash and struggled to gain attention.

McCormick won the state schools superintendent election as a Republican four years ago but has clashed repeatedly with Republican leaders over education policy. She has raised the ire of Republican officials with recent endorsements of Democrats, including the party’s candidate for state attorney general and the challenger to GOP Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston.

The state Republican Party has removed McCormick from its website listing of GOP elected officials.

“It’s not surprising that a Democrat is endorsing a Democrat,” state GOP spokesman Jake Oakman told The Indianapolis Star. “Jennifer has been angling for a position in a possible future Democrat administration for months now. Thankfully, there won’t be one. Gov. Holcomb has a strong record on education and he’ll keep putting students first for four more years.”


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>