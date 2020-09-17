School board keeps class virtual despite in-person proposal

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school board has voted to keep classes virtual through the rest of 2020 despite its superintendent's recommendation to start in-person learning next month.

News outlets report the Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 Thursday to keep classes online. Under the plan from Superintendent Marvin Connelly, students would have begun two days of in-person instruction on Oct. 19. Families that opted for fully online classes would have had that option.

Connelly said metrics of coronavirus cases in the county allowed for the resumption of live schooling.

The school system, which serves the area surrounding Fayetteville, has had 67 employees test positive for coronavirus since school began.


