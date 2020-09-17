Maryland school system makes limited back-to-class plans

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — School officials in Baltimore County announced plans to bring small groups of students back for in-person learning beginning in November.

The announcement Thursday drew disparate reactions from state and local political leaders — Republican Gov. Larry Hogan praised the school system and Democratic County Executive Johnny Olszewski criticized the system for a lack of communication.

Under the school system's plan, all teachers and school staff would be back in school buildings beginning Oct. 19, with students still attending classes virtually.

By Nov. 13, small groups of students would return to schools for in-person instruction. At the outset, those students would be those with disabilities, kindergartners and those enrolled in pre-K classes.

Hogan has been prodding local school systems to resume in-person learning, saying the state's reduced coronavirus caseload allows students to return safely.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>