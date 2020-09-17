Hawaii schools to adopt blended learning under new guidance

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said Thursday the state's public schools would start combining stay-at-home and remote learning instruction during the second quarter that starts next month, but the teachers union vowed to fight the plan.

Most schools in the state have been teaching students through distance learning since the start of the school year in August in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Schools will begin the shift while following new guidelines issued by the state Department of Health, Kishimoto said. The second quarter of the school year starts on Oct. 12.

The guidelines suggest schools adopt in-person instruction or learning from home depending on the number of positive COVID-19 cases on each island over a 14-day period. It provides numeric thresholds that would trigger a reevaluation.

The spread of the virus varies by island, so the department will determine what approach to take based on the conditions in each community.

The teachers union, however, said it would fight the plan, calling it “dangerous."

Corey Rosenlee, president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association, said the union would ask the Board of Education to institute distance learning at least until the second semester begins on Jan. 4.

He said the health and education departments didn't consult the union.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>