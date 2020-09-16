Oklahoma City schools to start hybrid in-person classes

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A phased-in hybrid attendance plan for a return to in-person classes starting with the youngest students in the Oklahoma City school district has been adopted by the district's school board.

The plan adopted Tuesday night calls for prekindergarten and kindergarten students to return for in-person classes two days a week with three days of virtual classes starting Oct. 19.

“These children are least familiar with a school setting and have some of the greatest challenges in a virtual setting, so this plan will give them a chance to acclimate before the rest of the students arrive,” district Superintendent Sean McCasland said in a statement.

The plan calls for half the students to attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday, the other half on Thursday and Friday and on Wednesday all will take part in virtual classes. The students will have their temperature checked when they arrive daily, be encouraged to wear masks and be asked to wash their hands often.

The district's remaining students will begin returning under a similar plan starting Nov. 9. The district opened Aug. 31 with all virtual classes in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.


