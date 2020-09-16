Employee coronavirus case keeping 100 Cheyenne students home

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — About 100 students at a junior high school in Cheyenne have been told to stay home after a school employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive case at McCormick Junior High School announced Tuesday was the first in the Cheyenne-area school district since school began Aug. 31.

School officials were ready to offer remote instruction for students who needed it, Laramie County School District No. 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Brown declined to say whether the employee testing positive was a teacher but said at least one other McCormick employee was potentially in contact with that person.

“That may require them to be quarantined, as well, but if they’re just quarantined and able to teach, we’ll just have them do that remotely,” Brown said.

The school has about 600 students. Wyoming currently has about 500 active cases of the coronavirus. The number has been roughly steady since July.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.


