60 schools in Montana have seen at least one COVID-19 case

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — About sixty schools in Montana have seen at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff member since the beginning of the school year, Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock said Wednesday.

Those include both K-12 schools and universities.

A total of 51 K-12 students have been diagnosed with the virus in the few weeks since the semester started — out of 147,000 students in the state. Numerous schools have had to temporarily close after positive cases were identified to limit the spread of the virus.

“This was not unexpected,” Bullock said but added that transmission has been limited thanks to quick action, including identifying close contacts and testing them.

Bullock said the state will begin releasing weekly reports on COVID-19 cases in schools and universities. The governor said the report would protect student privacy by including only limited information on cases in schools with fewer than 50 students. For schools with 10 or fewer students, there will be no reporting. For schools larger than 50 students, the number of cases and the location of the school will be provided.

The first report was expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.

Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction opposed the decision to release information on cases in schools, stating it violated students' privacy.

Displaying data for students in Montana's rural schools “will increase the risk of exposing personally identifiable medical information,” she wrote on social media, calling on the governor to reverse his decision.

Montana reported 190 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed cases remains high.

More than 9,400 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because not everyone has been tested and people can be infected with the virus without having symptoms.

The state has reported 141 deaths related to the virus, including 18 in the past six days. One third of the state's reported deaths have been related to assisted care or long term care facilities.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.

———

Samuels is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>