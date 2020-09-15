Wyoming COVID-19 toll up 4, school employee tests positive

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The number of Wyoming residents killed by the coronavirus rose by four while one of the state's biggest school districts reported that an employee tested positive for the virus.

The deaths of three people from Sheridan County and one from Natrona County brought Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll to 46, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Monday.

Three of the deaths occurred over the past couple weeks and one was in August, department spokeswoman Kim Deti said.

The increase came as the school district in Cheyenne announced an employee at McCormick Junior High School tested positive for the coronavirus.

It was the first known positive case among students or employees in the district since school began Aug. 31, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.

The school district didn’t identify the employee. School officials notified staff and families of students who may have been in contact with the employee, the school district said in a statement Tuesday.

Short-term school closure and isolation of students and staff will be possible under a coronavirus response plan, district officials said.

Wyoming as of Tuesday had about 500 active cases of the coronavirus. The number has been relatively steady since early July.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>