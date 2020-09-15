School: Teens from big party must admit it or risk expulsion

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — A private Ohio high school has warned its students who recently attended a large house party that they have two choices: acknowledge they were there and quarantine for two weeks, or risk expulsion.

The president of Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls said the party involving at least 100 students jeopardized the whole school community's health and safety because of the risks of spreading the coronavirus. Photos and videos showed students not wearing masks and not social distancing, President Karl Ertle said.

Adults were there, and the parents had contacted the school in advance to understand existing restrictions for student gatherings, but the event apparently got out of hand, Ertle said.

The start of a new school year has heightened concerns about risks of the virus spreading among students of all ages.

College campuses around Ohio have reported more than 5,000 positive cases over the past several weeks. The vast majority of those involve students.

Ohio State University has had more than 2,200 cases. Miami University and the University of Dayton reported more than 1,200 cases each. Another 600-plus cases have been reported by other campuses around the state, spread across more than a dozen public and private schools.


