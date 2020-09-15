Ohio posts school district report cards without usual grades

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's latest report cards for school districts don't have the usual performance rankings and some other key indicators, after school closures and legislative changes related to the coronavirus affected the state's system for reporting and accountability.

State testing requirements for students were waived in the spring under legislation passed as schools faced closures and the pivot to remote learning because of the pandemic. As a result, report cards released Tuesday for the 2019-2020 school year don't include ratings that are based on the tests that were canceled.

Elements excluded this year include grades that reflect student performance and whether schools meet expectations in closing achievement gaps for certain learners.

The state’s largest teachers union, the Ohio Education Association, seized on that to reiterate its call for changing the accountability system, arguing the report cards are based too much on standardized test results.

A statement from state Superintendent Paolo DeMaria said it's still important to gauge students' academic achievement and use available data to improve instruction.

The data shared this year includes information about graduation rates, enrollment, attendance and spending. The Ohio Department of Education highlighted that the four-year graduation rate was 85.9% for the class of 2019, up slightly from the previous year.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>