In-person classes to begin at Virginia middle school Tuesday

ASHLAND, Va. (AP) — In-person classes are expected to begin this week at a Hanover County middle school after the start of the school year was delayed when three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Liberty Middle School Principal Donald Latham posted on the school's website Sunday that school officials have consulted with the Hanover Health Department and determined that in-person learning can begin Tuesday.

After the three employees tested positive last week, the school shifted to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday while the school was cleaned.

At least 15 employees were also in isolation due to potential exposure and will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

School officials said social distancing and face masks will be required at all times.


