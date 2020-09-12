DOJ awards more than $700,000 to 2 Maine school districts

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Two Maine school districts are receiving more than $700,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to prevent school violence.

Maine School Administrative District 30 in Lee will receive about $231,000 and Regional School Unit 14 in Windham and Raymond will receive about $473,000 from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services School Violence Prevention Program.

“The complications of COVID-19 have presented numerous challenges to our school districts this year, but we cannot afford to overlook the importance of school safety,” said Halsey Frank, the U.S. attorney for Maine.

The two awards can be used for coordination with law enforcement; training for local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence; metal detectors, locks, lighting and other deterrent measures; and other measures that improve security.


