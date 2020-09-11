Student arrested for attending school in person, in protest

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — A high school senior was arrested Thursday after repeatedly showing up to the building in protest on days he had been scheduled for remote learning.

Maverick Stow, 17, was issued a five-day suspension for appearing Tuesday at William Floyd High School on Long Island and returned on the following two days, Newsday reported. He said he believes students should be in school five days a week.

Officials warned Wednesday that he would be arrested, and on Thursday he was arrested by Suffolk County police on a charge of third-degree criminal trespass and told to appear in court Sept. 24.

If Stow continues to try to attend school in person, the high school will have to close, school spokesperson James Montalto said.

“We are still in the midst of a pandemic and will abide by the regulations set in place by our government and health officials designed to keep our students and staff safe," Montalto said in a written statement. “As we have said, Mr. Stow’s rights as a student do not surpass the rights of any of our other 8,799 students.”

Most in-person classes are at capacity, and it would be impossible to have all students back under social distancing guidelines, Montalto said.

The school district said in the statement that it was naming Stow and his family because, while it “takes student privacy seriously ... the student and his family already disclosed the information in public forums.”

The Associated Press is also identifying Stow because he has spoken publicly.

Stow has vowed to continue to attempt to attend school five days per week after his suspension is served.

“I don’t feel my son should have been arrested,” said Nora Kaplan-Stow. “I certainly didn’t like seeing my son in handcuffs, but I support him 1,000%.”


