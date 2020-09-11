Idaho governor restores $99 million in education funding

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little on Friday restored $99 million in K-12 education funding he cut earlier this year amid budget shortfall concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor also announced that another $50 million will be made available to parents so they’re less likely to leave the workforce or dip into household money while their children learn during the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“The stresses on our kids, families and educators right now our enormous,” Little said.

The money is coming from Idaho's $1.25 billion share of the $2.2 trillion emergency relief package approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last spring. Little said the U.S. Treasury Department last week changed rules on how the money can be spent, allowing the additional education spending. The money is on top of $122 million already provided to K-12 education from the relief money.

The $99 million cut earlier this year has already been absorbed by the state's school districts, and school officials said it will be up to the local districts on how to spend the replacement money coming in.

“This money will support the schools throughout the state,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra. “We hear every day about the new challenges that districts face on the fly.”

The $50 million for the Strong Families, Strong Students initiative program will provide up to $1,500 per child with a maximum of $3,500 per family. The money can be used to purchase educational materials, devices and services.

Many students are learning at home as school districts try to avoid spreading the virus.

Idaho has about 300,000 children in grades K-12, and the $50 million will help just over 30,000 of them, or around 15,000 families. Families can start applying for the program in October.

State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield said the money will be distributed on a needs basis related to income. “We wish there was more, but we believe this is a substantial start,” she said.

She said the money could in particular help relieve stress students and teachers face on getting and using the technology needed for students to learn online.

There was some confusion about whether any of the $99 million could be used for teacher pay, as it's supposed to be used only for needs related to the coronavirus. Little said the program was so new that details still had to be worked out.

Earlier this week, budget officials said tax revenues came in $37 million, or 13 percent, over forecasts for August, and the state was looking at a potential $500 million in surplus tax revenue for the fiscal year that started in July. Nearly $100 million of that was the cut to education.

Little said earlier this week it might be possible to focus on some of his education priorities, namely literacy and teacher pay, during the legislative session that starts in January.

“If I can maintain healthcare capacity, get people back to work and get kids back to school, a lot of these problems will be a lot less,” Little said at the Friday news conference.

Johns Hopkins University says Idaho has nearly 35,000 infections and just over 400 deaths through Thursday. But the percent of people testing positive for the virus has been trending down, recently dropping below 8%. The state's economy also has been rebounding with unemployment dropping to 5%, though officials say federal emergency relief money could be only temporarily lowering that number.

Of the state's $1.25 billion in relief money, about $200 million remains.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>