Students head to school in Vermont after holiday weekend

Schools are restarting across Vermont after the long Labor Day weekend, many with a mix of in-person and remote learning.

About half of students were back to school for in-person classes on Tuesday. Students were expected to get their temperature checked before entering schools; they were also required to fill out a coronavirus-related questionnaire.

Diana Smith, the COVID-19 coordinator for the Essex Westford School District, advised students to bring as little to school as possible in their backpacks because "one of the things we aren’t going to be doing this year is sharing materials,” she told WCAX-TV.

“My message would be — we are ready. We are really anxious to have those kids in the building. The staff has been here for two or three weeks now working, and we miss having the kids in the building," she said.

