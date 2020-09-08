Start of school in Hartford delayed by ransomware attack

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A ransomware attack forced Hartford officials to postpone the first day of school Tuesday, after it crippled critical systems including one used to communicate transportation routes to a school bus company.

The problem was discovered Monday and staff worked into the night to repair the problem, but weren't able to restore all the systems in time for schools to be able to open, school officials said. Both in-person and remote learning were postponed. A new start date has not been announced.

Ransomware attacks targeting state and local governments have been on the rise, with cyber criminals seeking quick money by seizing data and holding it hostage until they get paid. Hartford officials have not released information on what the hackers were seeking.

Officials were expected to release more details later Tuesday.

