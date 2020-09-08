Lincoln schools adding lunch tables barriers to fight virus

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s second-largest school district is adding clear plastic barriers to school lunch tables in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as the number of cases in the state reached nearly 36,000 and deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 400.

Lincoln Public Schools — which has about 42,000 students — plans to outfit all of its school lunchrooms with the barriers over the coming weeks, the Lincoln Journal Star reported Tuesday. That comes after the district outfitted most of its middle schools with the barriers as part of a trial run.

The district will spend up to $150,000 of federal virus funding to add the barriers in lunchrooms, said Scott Wieskamp, the district's operations director.

“I think through our conversations with the health department and looking at how our buildings are functioning, that was probably the one area we had the most exposure,” Wieskamp said.

Since school began, the Lincoln district has reported 41 positive cases of staff, students or school visitors, but district officials say none of the cases were caused by community spread within the schools.

As of Tuesday, the state's online virus tracker showed 35,975 confirmed coronavirus cases and 404 COVID-19 deaths.

Over the past seven days, the state averaged nearly 263 new confirmed cases a day, compared with a seven-day average of nearly 217 the week prior, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 tracking project.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>