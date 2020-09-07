U. of Maryland says bus drivers can enforce mask rules

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland said Monday that its bus drivers can enforce mask usage, several days after a driver reported two students who were denied boarding retaliated by throwing rocks at the bus, breaking some windows.

The university issued a statement Monday to WTOP calling the incident “unfortunate” and saying it fully supports the driver “who put first the health and safety of everyone on the bus.”

The statement said drivers can refuse to let people on board if they feel there are too many people on board already, or if passengers refuse to wear a mask.

“We are beginning the process to communicate to drivers the authority they have to forego a stop if they see any threat to safety, which includes situations at the bus where people are not wearing masks,” according to the statement.

The development came after the bus drivers' union posted a lengthy Twitter thread over the weekend about the incident. The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 1072 said the driver who didn't let the students on board had been admonished.

Under emergency orders issued by Gov. Larry Hogan, anyone on public transportation must wear a facial covering


