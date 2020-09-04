Semifinalists named for 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Nine educators have been named semifinalists for the 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year award.

A winner will be chosen following an interview and a review of a classroom lesson, the Kentucky Department of Education and sponsor Valvoline Inc. said in a statement. Awards will be announced in October.

The elementary school semifinalists include Samuel Northern at Simpson Elementary in Simpson County, Donnie Piercey at Stonewall Elementary in Fayette County and Donnie Wilkerson at Jamestown Elementary in Russell County.

The middle school semifinalists include Laura Peavley at Westport Middle in Jefferson County, Jeannette Teater at The Providence School in Jessamine County and Tia Wood at Ballyshannon Middle in Boone County.

The high school semifinalists include Lori Knapp-Lindsay at Boone County Ignite Academy, Christopher McCurry at Lafayette High in Fayette County and Scott Wade at Newcomer Academy in Jefferson County.

They are among 24 educators named 2021 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award winners. All will receive cash prizes.


