Kentucky report shows big jump in dual-credit participation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The number of Kentucky high school students enrolling in dual-credit courses has risen dramatically in recent years, according to a new report issued by higher education officials.

For years, Kentucky education leaders have stressed the importance of dual-credit courses, which allow students to earn high school and college credits simultaneously.

The report, released by the council this week, revealed that more than 40,800 students enrolled in dual-credit courses at public and private institutions in the 2019-20 academic year, up from 23,300 five years ago. The study showed dual-credit students were more likely to continue college for a second year and earn higher grades.

Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, said dual credits help smooth the transition to higher education, while increasing affordability and helping close achievement gaps.

“These programs are a valuable pathway for thousands of high school students to acclimate and progress to college-level work each year,” Thompson said.


