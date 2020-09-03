Judge says she'll try to rule next week in Iowa schools case

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge said Thursday she'll try to rule next week on whether to block Gov. Kim Reynolds' mandate that schools return to in-person learning despite a raging coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Mary Chicchelly heard arguments in a lawsuit brought by the Iowa City school district and the Iowa State Education Association, a teachers' union. She said that, barring “unforeseen circumstances,” she would issue a written ruling next week.

Lawyers for the Iowa City district and the union asked her to impose a temporary injunction that would allow local school boards, not the state, to decide when it's safe to reopen classrooms to students and teachers.

Many school districts have already started or resume classes Tuesday in Iowa, where the virus is spreading faster than almost any other state.

Under the governor's order, schools generally must provide at least 50 percent in-person learning. The state can grant waivers for schools to move to remote learning only if the local coronavirus testing positivity rate reaches 15% over a two-week period — a threshold far higher than what most public health experts recommend.

Solicitor General Jeff Thompson defended the governor's proclamation and said the plaintiffs had not met their “heavy burden” for an injunction. He argued that Iowa's tradition of local control does not extend to public education.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>